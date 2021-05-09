Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $115.00 at Truist Securities

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price objective upped by analysts at Truist Securities from $105.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 26.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.10.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MNST opened at $91.25 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13. The company has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 12-month low of $63.38 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNST. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth $332,245,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Monster Beverage by 502.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,127,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,710 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 201.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 864,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,922,000 after buying an additional 577,894 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at $42,492,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,357,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,461,000 after purchasing an additional 335,995 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.