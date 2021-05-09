Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $322.00 at Morgan Stanley

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $322.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Moody’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $337.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $332.67.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a 1 year low of $243.13 and a 1 year high of $340.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $313.11 and its 200 day moving average is $286.63. The company has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. Moody’s had a net margin of 34.31% and a return on equity of 170.55%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,151 shares in the company, valued at $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,901 shares of company stock valued at $5,029,191. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCO. American National Bank lifted its position in Moody’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Moody's

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

