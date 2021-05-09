Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) PT Raised to $375.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) had its price target lifted by Argus from $325.00 to $375.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

MCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Moody’s from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Moody’s from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moody’s from $337.00 to $357.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $332.67.

Shares of MCO opened at $334.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $313.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $286.63. The company has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $243.13 and a fifty-two week high of $340.16.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $1.26. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. Analysts forecast that Moody’s will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.92%.

In other Moody’s news, insider Michael L. West sold 783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.00, for a total value of $257,607.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,362,549. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total transaction of $318,992.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,163 shares in the company, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,901 shares of company stock worth $5,029,191 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moody’s

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

