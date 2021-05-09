Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Moog (OTCMKTS:MOG/A) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.800-5.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.84 billion-$2.84 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

Shares of Moog stock traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $89.99. 63,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.19.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Moog from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

About Moog

Moog Inc designs, manufactures, and integrates precision motion and fluid controls and controls systems for original equipment manufacturers and end users in the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Aircrafts Controls segment offers primary and secondary flight controls for military and commercial aircrafts; aftermarket support services; and ground-based navigation aids.

