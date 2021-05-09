Morgan Stanley Boosts Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target to $432.00

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $425.00 to $432.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Sunday, February 21st. Argus reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $455.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $440.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $430.00 to $370.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $429.68.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $432.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $389.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $381.98. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $319.71 and a 1-year high of $436.63.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $983.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total transaction of $1,717,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,047,586.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,045,924 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $401,070,000 after acquiring an additional 79,770 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth about $7,158,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 906.8% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Read More: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.