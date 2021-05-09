Morgan Stanley Boosts International Paper (NYSE:IP) Price Target to $52.00

International Paper (NYSE:IP) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of International Paper from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of International Paper from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on International Paper from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.22.

Shares of IP opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.31 and a beta of 1.10. International Paper has a 12-month low of $29.76 and a 12-month high of $61.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. International Paper had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 17.27%. International Paper’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 18,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $875,202.66. Also, SVP Gregory T. Wanta sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total value of $409,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new stake in shares of International Paper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 82,093 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $1,715,000. QS Investors LLC raised its position in International Paper by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 174,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,662,000 after acquiring an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in International Paper in the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 81.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in United States, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, Pacific Rim, Asia, and rest of the Americas. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

