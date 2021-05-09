Morgan Stanley Increases Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Price Target to $30.00

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Leslie’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Shares of LESL opened at $28.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.63. Leslie’s has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $145.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.96 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Leslie’s news, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 17,893,490 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total value of $451,273,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 103,543 shares of Leslie’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.82, for a total value of $2,673,480.26.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after acquiring an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth about $71,401,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $80,252,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $45,897,000. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 122.6% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,611,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,476,000 after acquiring an additional 887,638 shares during the last quarter.

About Leslie’s

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.