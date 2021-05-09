Morgan Stanley Increases NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) Price Target to $74.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NUVA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NuVasive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NuVasive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist raised their price target on shares of NuVasive from $68.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NuVasive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.80.

NUVA stock opened at $69.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -314.27, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.36. NuVasive has a 1-year low of $43.11 and a 1-year high of $72.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. NuVasive had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts expect that NuVasive will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Lucas Vitale sold 4,306 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $293,626.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Massimo Calafiore sold 3,498 shares of NuVasive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.19, for a total transaction of $238,528.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 70.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 514 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of NuVasive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,061 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of NuVasive by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 10,683 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $700,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in NuVasive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,050 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

NuVasive, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells procedural solutions for spine surgery. it provides surgical access instruments, including Maxcess integrated split-blade retractor system that enable less-invasive surgical techniques by minimizing soft tissue disruption during spine surgery; neuromonitoring systems, which use proprietary software-driven nerve detection and avoidance technology and its intraoperative neuromonitoring services and support; and specialized spinal implants to advance spinal fusion by enhancing the osseointegration and biomechanical properties of implant materials, including porous titanium and porous polyetheretherketone.

