Morgan Stanley Lowers American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) Price Target to $30.00

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $21.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. B. Riley raised shares of American Equity Investment Life from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.89.

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $31.68 on Friday. American Equity Investment Life has a 52-week low of $15.56 and a 52-week high of $34.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.16). As a group, equities analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Joyce Ann Chapman sold 6,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $184,761.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerard D. Neugent sold 6,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $184,410.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 44,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,306,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,518 shares of company stock worth $1,088,635 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Equity Investment Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities; and single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

