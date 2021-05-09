Morgan Stanley Lowers Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) Price Target to $14.00

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on VSTA. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Vasta Platform in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.58.

Shares of Vasta Platform stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.80. Vasta Platform has a 12-month low of $8.60 and a 12-month high of $22.35.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 363,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 160,874 shares during the period. Newfoundland Capital Management grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,376,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,958,000 after purchasing an additional 236,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,455,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,101,000 after purchasing an additional 401,155 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vasta Platform by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,150,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

