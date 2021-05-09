Morgan Stanley Raises Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Price Target to $175.00

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on AVLR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Mizuho cut their target price on Avalara from $220.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Avalara from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Avalara from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.31.

Get Avalara alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AVLR opened at $125.63 on Friday. Avalara has a 1 year low of $92.53 and a 1 year high of $185.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -196.30 and a beta of 0.73.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 10.89%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Avalara will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.86, for a total value of $4,225,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 634,470 shares in the company, valued at $89,371,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,248 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.61, for a total value of $593,063.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 110,590 shares in the company, valued at $15,439,469.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,519 shares of company stock worth $14,678,966 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 16.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,297,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,651,000 after buying an additional 1,028,690 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Avalara by 74.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Avalara by 3.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 309,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,230,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Avalara by 8.1% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 71,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after buying an additional 5,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Avalara by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,091,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 88.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Recommended Story: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.