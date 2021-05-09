Morgan Stanley Raises The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target to $41.00

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of The Kraft Heinz from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.43.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

NASDAQ KHC opened at $43.48 on Thursday. The Kraft Heinz has a 1 year low of $28.12 and a 1 year high of $43.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $53.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.70, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.61.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. The Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

In other news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 0.5% in the first quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 53,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 3.4% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 8,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 4.3% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 6,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 1.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 24,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

See Also: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.