MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 11,453.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,422,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,664,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors increased their price target on Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.43.

In related news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $145,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,658,037 over the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TSE traded down $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $68.13. 534,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,312. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Trinseo S.A. has a 1-year low of $15.76 and a 1-year high of $76.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.32 and a beta of 1.73.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $1.34. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $919.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

