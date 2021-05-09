MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,888 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up about 1.9% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFAV. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 81.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFAV stock traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.84. 785,650 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.68.

