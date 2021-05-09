MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Has $344,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 359,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,881,000 after acquiring an additional 20,472 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 747.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 416,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,025,000 after acquiring an additional 367,547 shares in the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,060.6% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,772,000 after acquiring an additional 70,223 shares in the last quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.3% in the first quarter. US Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 5,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 33,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded up $0.91 on Friday, hitting $76.49. The stock had a trading volume of 11,091,514 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.91 and its 200 day moving average is $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.