MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 88.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TSCO shares. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $158.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.40.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 5,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,090,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 3,585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $591,525.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,471,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,063 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,670. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.46. 638,189 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,244,322. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.35, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.77. Tractor Supply has a 12 month low of $104.90 and a 12 month high of $196.12.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 46.65%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Story: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.