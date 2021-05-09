Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share.

MSI traded up $11.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The company has a market cap of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $124.36 and a 1 year high of $199.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MSI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.00.

In related news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

