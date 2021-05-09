Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.42 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 158.99% and a net margin of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Motorola Solutions stock traded up $11.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $199.07. 1,440,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,450. The business has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average of $176.58. Motorola Solutions has a 1-year low of $124.36 and a 1-year high of $199.40. The company has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.17%.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MSI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $196.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.00.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

