Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.700-8.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.01 billion-$8.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.01 billion.Motorola Solutions also updated its FY21 guidance to $8.70-8.80 EPS.

NYSE:MSI traded up $11.04 on Friday, hitting $199.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 716,450. Motorola Solutions has a one year low of $124.36 and a one year high of $199.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 38.17%.

MSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Motorola Solutions from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $188.00.

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total value of $10,153,327.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $253,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

