Mueller Industries, Inc. (MLI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on June 18th

Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%.

Mueller Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Mueller Industries to earn $2.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.0%.

Get Mueller Industries alerts:

NYSE:MLI opened at $47.80 on Friday. Mueller Industries has a 52 week low of $20.91 and a 52 week high of $47.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Mueller Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In other news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 16,149 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $710,556.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 460,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,240,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Anthony Steinriede sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $94,375.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 43,649 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,931. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. The company's Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples; PEX plumbing and radiant systems; and plumbing-related fittings and plastic injection tooling.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.