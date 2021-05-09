MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 5,547 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $18,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,862,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,551,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 783,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,702,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 762,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,965,000 after buying an additional 77,625 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 478,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,997,000 after buying an additional 8,209 shares during the period. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 409,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,679,000 after buying an additional 22,331 shares during the period.

Shares of VBK stock opened at $276.91 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $168.69 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $269.03.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

