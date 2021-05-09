MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 4,593 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 7.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,106 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,593 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Workday were worth $16,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Workday by 56.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,737 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Workday by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 8,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,893,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Workday by 38,380.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Workday presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.78.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $236.71 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $149.24 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.98. The company has a market capitalization of $57.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.58 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director David A. Duffield sold 196,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.42, for a total transaction of $50,005,742.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock valued at $113,608,400 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

