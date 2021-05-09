MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 8,541 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,541 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $21,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,879,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,827,000 after purchasing an additional 453,661 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,948,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,531,000 after purchasing an additional 236,213 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,461,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 215,603 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,110,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,127,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $133,729,000.

IVE opened at $150.64 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.27 and a twelve month high of $150.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.88.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

