Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) PT Set at €296.00 by UBS Group

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been given a €296.00 ($348.24) price target by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

MEURV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €306.00 ($360.00) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Independent Research set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Nord/LB set a €241.00 ($283.53) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €274.25 ($322.65).

Munchener Ruckvers has a 12-month low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 12-month high of €200.00 ($235.29).

Further Reading: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Munchener Ruckvers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munchener Ruckvers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.