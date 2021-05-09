Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €274.25 ($322.65).

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MEURV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €265.00 ($311.76) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group set a €232.00 ($272.94) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €240.00 ($282.35) price target on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €284.00 ($334.12) price objective on Munchener Ruckvers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Munchener Ruckvers has a 1 year low of €164.50 ($193.53) and a 1 year high of €200.00 ($235.29).

About Munchener Ruckvers

