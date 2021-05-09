Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Myriad Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYGN) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Myriad Genetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.04). Myriad Genetics reported earnings of ($0.31) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will report full-year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.08). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Myriad Genetics.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 4.07% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $173.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Myriad Genetics from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

NASDAQ:MYGN traded up $1.39 on Friday, reaching $28.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,366. Myriad Genetics has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $33.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.87 and a beta of 1.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.27.

In related news, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 19,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.97, for a total transaction of $618,939.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 285,282 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,465.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jerry S. Lanchbury sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.71, for a total value of $2,376,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 321,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,537,504.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,009 shares of company stock worth $6,174,129 in the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MYGN. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Myriad Genetics by 180.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,223,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,461,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,229,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,850,000 after buying an additional 727,959 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Myriad Genetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Myriad Genetics by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,099,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,744,000 after buying an additional 242,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets predictive, personalized, and prognostic medicine tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; and riskScore, a personalized medicine tool.

