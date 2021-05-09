Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Issues Earnings Results

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%.

Shares of NBRV stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.47. 981,694 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,844,457. The company has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day moving average is $1.95. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $12.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

