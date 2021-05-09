Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.68

Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and traded as low as $1.44. Nabriva Therapeutics shares last traded at $1.47, with a volume of 978,975 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics from $9.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $367.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95.

Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.14. Nabriva Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,682.55% and a negative return on equity of 129.80%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nabriva Therapeutics plc will post -5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Nabriva Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 1,025.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,360 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $829,000 after purchasing an additional 311,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Nabriva Therapeutics by 77.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,261,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBRV)

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. The company's product includes XENLETA, a semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia; and SIVEXTRO, an oxazolidinone-class antibacterial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infection (ABSSSI).

See Also: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.