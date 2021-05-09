NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nant Health, LLC is a personalized healthcare company which enable improved patient outcomes and treatment decisions for critical illnesses. The company developed an adaptive learning system, CLINICS, which includes its unique software, middleware and hardware systems infrastructure that collects, indexes, analyzes and interprets of molecular, clinical, operational and financial data points derived from novel and traditional sources. Nant Health, LLC is based in CULVER CITY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ NH opened at $2.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $283.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 1.83. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $6.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $18.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.40 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that NantHealth will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Ronald Allen Louks sold 80,000 shares of NantHealth stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $296,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Soon-Shiong purchased 1,689,189 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 59.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,436,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 31,105 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NantHealth by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 107,130 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in NantHealth during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in NantHealth by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in NantHealth by 189.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 15,976 shares during the last quarter. 5.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare IT company in the United States and internationally. It offers Eviti, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) based clinical decision support solution that centralizes clinical content and treatment cost data from Medicare reimbursements and treatment toxicity data; Eviti Connect, which utilizes the platform to offer pre-authorization automation that helps payers and providers navigate the complexities of cancer care; and Eviti Advisor product that allows physicians to access the Eviti platform's comprehensive library of evidence-based treatment standards and protocols to inform treatment decisions.

