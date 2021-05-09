Nasdacoin One Day Trading Volume Reaches $12,357.00 (NSD)

Nasdacoin (CURRENCY:NSD) traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last week, Nasdacoin has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Nasdacoin has a market capitalization of $313,204.22 and approximately $12,357.00 worth of Nasdacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nasdacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Nasdacoin Profile

Nasdacoin (CRYPTO:NSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 21st, 2017. Nasdacoin’s total supply is 24,233,073 coins. The official website for Nasdacoin is nasdacoin.io. Nasdacoin’s official Twitter account is @nasdacoin_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nasdacoin is an open source, peer-to-peer, developed with the scrypt algorithm in the POW / POS hybrid format that enables people with entrepreneurial profiles and passionate about the financial and technology market to save and invest their wealth in a decentralized currency and possibly earn an income. “

Nasdacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nasdacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nasdacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nasdacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

