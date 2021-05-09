National Bank Financial Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.15 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.96. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $102.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thomson Reuters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.70.

TRI opened at $97.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $64.47 and a fifty-two week high of $99.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.82 and its 200 day moving average is $84.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is 88.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRI. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new stake in Thomson Reuters in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Thomson Reuters by 80.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Thomson Reuters

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

