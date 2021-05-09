National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. National Fuel Gas had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a positive return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $551.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $628.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. National Fuel Gas updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.850-4.050 EPS.

NYSE:NFG traded up $1.35 on Friday, reaching $52.59. 415,933 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,569. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.67 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. National Fuel Gas has a 12 month low of $37.87 and a 12 month high of $52.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Several brokerages have commented on NFG. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. National Fuel Gas has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.93.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.