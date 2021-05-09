National Grid (NYSE:NGG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Grid (NYSE:NGG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $71.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “NATIONAL GRID -ADR is an international energy delivery business, whose principal activities are in the regulated electricity and gas industries. They own and operate the high-voltage electricity transmission network in England and Wales, and Britain’s natural gas transportation system. In the US they are one of the top ten electricity companies, with the largest electricity transmission and distribution network in the New England/New York region. “

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NGG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group upgraded National Grid from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of National Grid in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, HSBC upgraded National Grid from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. National Grid has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of NGG stock opened at $65.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.32. National Grid has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $65.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 606,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,914,000 after acquiring an additional 114,553 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of National Grid by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 551,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,531,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,717,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in National Grid by 197,329.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,785 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,181,000 after buying an additional 323,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in National Grid by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 153,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,104,000 after buying an additional 8,884 shares during the last quarter. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

