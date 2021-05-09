National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities researchers at B. Riley boosted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Retail Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.71 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Raymond James upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised National Retail Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.67.

Shares of NNN opened at $48.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $25.87 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.42 and its 200-day moving average is $41.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. National Retail Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 46.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 89.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other National Retail Properties news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 22,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.29, for a total value of $979,960.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 189,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,407,969.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is currently 75.36%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.