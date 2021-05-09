Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.110-1.260 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $463.50 million-$473.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $465.70 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q2 guidance to $0.26-0.32 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Natus Medical alerts:

Shares of NTUS opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.02. Natus Medical has a 52 week low of $16.38 and a 52 week high of $28.88.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Natus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.