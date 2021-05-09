Needham & Company LLC Cuts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $591.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $595.00 to $591.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $675.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Argus raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Macquarie raised their price objective on ServiceNow from $611.00 to $631.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $606.24.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow stock opened at $483.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $515.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $527.49. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $351.29 and a 1 year high of $598.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.97, a P/E/G ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.17. ServiceNow had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ServiceNow will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.00, for a total transaction of $39,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,904. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.10, for a total value of $9,604,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $472,083.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,192 shares of company stock valued at $20,367,655. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 26.3% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 144 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,835,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 16.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,741 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 51,844 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodstock Corp acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform that offers workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.