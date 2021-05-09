Needham & Company LLC Raises Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target to $4,150.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective raised by Needham & Company LLC from $3,700.00 to $4,150.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on AMZN. Benchmark raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $4,200.00 target price (up previously from $4,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

AMZN stock opened at $3,291.61 on Thursday. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,330.00 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200-day moving average is $3,202.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a PE ratio of 96.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total value of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,170,005,302.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,242 shares of company stock worth $384,691,177 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $10,523,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. NinePointTwo Capital bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,896,000. Barr E S & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,708,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,687,000. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

