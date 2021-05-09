Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Separately, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a buy rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Shares of NEPH stock opened at $7.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.62. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.94, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 43.58% and a negative return on equity of 36.33%. Equities research analysts expect that Nephros will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 266,068 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nephros by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in Nephros during the 4th quarter worth $4,719,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nephros by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 4,071 shares during the last quarter. 45.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

