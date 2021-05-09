Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stake Lifted by Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton

Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 596 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton’s holdings in Netflix were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harrington Investments INC boosted its stake in Netflix by 5.7% during the first quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 5,975 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 8,800 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 203.2% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 20,239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,564 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,040,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 13,090 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $6,829,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total value of $1,979,206.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie reduced their target price on Netflix from $600.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $590.90.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $503.84 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $397.86 and a 12 month high of $593.29. The company has a market cap of $223.40 billion, a PE ratio of 81.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $519.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

