NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. NetScout Systems updated its FY22 guidance to $1.71-1.77 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to 1.710-1.770 EPS.

Shares of NTCT traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.79. 303,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 405,097. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 89.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.07. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.14.

NTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NetScout Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance, security, and business analytics for digital business services against disruptions in availability, performance, and security. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

