Neuronetics, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Neuronetics in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.29). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STIM. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Neuronetics in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Neuronetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of NASDAQ STIM opened at $13.84 on Friday. Neuronetics has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $22.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.01. The firm has a market cap of $356.52 million, a P/E ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.05.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%.

In other news, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total value of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,381,416.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,245,175.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 61.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,287,000 after buying an additional 162,141 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $1,701,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 122.5% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 379,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,695,000 after buying an additional 208,985 shares during the period. 63.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

