Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.98 Million

Brokerages expect that Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) will post sales of $104.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Nevro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $104.00 million to $105.63 million. Nevro posted sales of $56.39 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nevro will report full-year sales of $443.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.22 million to $449.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $518.27 million, with estimates ranging from $500.00 million to $530.75 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Nevro.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 30.25% and a negative net margin of 24.46%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NVRO. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nevro in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Nevro in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Nevro from $217.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Shares of NYSE NVRO traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.22. The company had a trading volume of 369,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,481. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $163.34. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 3.10.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total value of $111,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Nevro by 59.4% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nevro in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

Nevro

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

