New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) Issues Earnings Results

New Fortress Energy (NASDAQ:NFE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.26), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $145.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.44 million. New Fortress Energy had a negative net margin of 50.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ NFE traded up $1.48 on Friday, reaching $42.12. The stock had a trading volume of 684,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.93. New Fortress Energy has a 1 year low of $11.48 and a 1 year high of $65.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is -24.69%.

NFE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of New Fortress Energy from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.15.

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power infrastructure company, provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

