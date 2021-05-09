New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.61 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.61, MarketWatch Earnings reports. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $802.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. New Jersey Resources updated its FY21 guidance to $2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 2.050-2.150 EPS.

NJR stock traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.51. The company had a trading volume of 305,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,370. New Jersey Resources has a 1 year low of $25.87 and a 1 year high of $43.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.08.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.333 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. New Jersey Resources’s payout ratio is 64.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of New Jersey Resources from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

In other New Jersey Resources news, Director M William Howard, Jr. sold 5,580 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.16, for a total value of $224,092.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,173.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $141,426.21. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 558,000 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

