New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Issues Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NYMT traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.51. 4,800,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,396,517. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.51 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 45.25 and a current ratio of 45.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.89. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52-week low of $1.51 and a 52-week high of $4.78.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.87%. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

NYMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut New York Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. TheStreet raised New York Mortgage Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, second mortgages, and business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties, as well as joint venture equity investments in multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.