New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.07% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $2,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SFM. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,519,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,744,000 after purchasing an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,261,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,566,000 after purchasing an additional 312,256 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,046,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,000 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,898,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,163,000 after purchasing an additional 405,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. 99.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,739.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SFM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Monday, March 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.20.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $25.81 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $18.21 and a one year high of $28.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc offers fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It operates through Healthy Grocery Stores segment. The company offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral and dairy, and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

