New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,517 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.06% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 199,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $20,546,000 after acquiring an additional 21,499 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,257 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 22,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,935 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $109.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.30 and a 1 year high of $115.84.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.83 million. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

