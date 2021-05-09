New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Natus Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:NTUS) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 73,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Natus Medical were worth $1,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Beddow Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natus Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $237,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natus Medical by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTUS opened at $26.62 on Friday. Natus Medical Incorporated has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $907.61 million, a P/E ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. Natus Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natus Medical Incorporated will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Natus Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

