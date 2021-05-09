New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,500 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 2.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 123,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $2,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in NextGen Healthcare by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,001,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,192,000 after purchasing an additional 365,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $23,686,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 888,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 754,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,759,000 after buying an additional 233,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in NextGen Healthcare by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 17,307 shares during the last quarter. 71.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.49 on Friday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.41 and a 1-year high of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 115.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.36.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total transaction of $168,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,700,690.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 438,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,323,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock worth $1,139,130. Corporate insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

