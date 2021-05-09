New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 792 Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Monarch Casino & Resort were worth $1,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 62.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Monarch Casino & Resort alerts:

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort stock opened at $73.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 95.12 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.38 and its 200 day moving average is $58.77. Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $76.00.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Monarch Casino & Resort had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 5.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MCRI shares. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Monarch Casino & Resort from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel/casino facility in Reno, Nevada. It also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of February 24, 2021, the company's Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monarch Casino & Resort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.